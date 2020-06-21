Crime Stoppers searching for armed and dangerous man wanted for June 11 Canton homicide

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Crime Stoppers and Canton Police are asking for the community’s help with finding 32-year-old Dometrious Deshon Boles, who is wanted in the homicide of Jermain Gaitor, according to Stark County Crimestoppers.
Boles was described as 6′2″ tall, 200 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes.
Crime Stoppers said officers were sent to the 200 block of Navarre Road SW for a shooting at approximately 2:36 p.m. on June 11.
When officers arrived, they found two victims with gunshot wounds, including Gaitor, according to the report.
Gaitor later died at a local hospital, according to Crime Stoppers.
Crime Stoppers said Boles has been identified as the shooter in this incident and has an aggravated murder warrant out for his arrest.
According to Crime Stoppers, Boles should be considered armed and dangerous.
You should not go up to him or try to apprehend him.
Crime Stoppers said it may pay up to $500 for information leading to the location and arrest of Boles.
Only sent tips through starkcrimestoppers.com are edible for the reward.
All tips are anonymous.
