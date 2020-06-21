JetBlue adding route from Cleveland Hopkins International Airport to Fort Myers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - JetBlue announced it is adding a route from Cleveland Hopkins International Airport to Fort Myers Southwest Florida International Airport starting Oct. 1.
The route will run up to once a day.
This addition is one of the 30 new domestic routes JetBlue is adding in markets “where leisure and VFR (visiting friends and relatives) travel is showing some signs of strength” amid the coronavirus crisis.
“With business travel facing a less certain recovery timeline, the new routes offer JetBlue the opportunity to generate revenue, bring aircraft back into service that would otherwise sit idle, and add more flying opportunities for JetBlue crewmembers,” JetBlue said.
Tickets for all of the new routes are now available to buy.
“Coronavirus has transformed airline route maps, and as we begin to see small signs of recovery, we continue to be flexible with our network plans to respond to demand trends and generate cash in support of our business,” said Scott Laurence, head of revenue and planning, JetBlue. “We’ve selected routes where customers are showing some interest in travel again and where our low fares and award-winning experience will be noticed.”
