Man rescued after falling 75-100 feet down Chagrin River bank

WILLOUGHBY HILLS, Ohio (WOIO) - A 27-year-old is safe and only suffered minor injuries after he fell approximately 75-100 feet down a riverbank on Friday, according to the Willoughby Hills Fire Department.
The report said a 911 call came in at 12:55 p.m. from a man who said he fell down a ravine and was able to get himself out because he was hurt.
The Willoughby Hills police and fire departments were sent to the area of River Road and River’s Edge Drive based on the location the 911 call came from.
WHFD said a rope rescue operation to find and rescue the man was initiated with the help of the Eastlake, Kirtland, Wickliffe, Willoughby, and Willowick Fire Departments as well as the Eastside Technical Rescue Team and the Lake County Public Safety UAS (Drone) Team.
When first responders arrived, they found the man fell about 75-100 feet down a shale rock face to the Chagrin River bank below just northwest of Trailard Drive, according to WHFD.
The man was treated for what appeared to be minor injuries before WHFD medics took him to Hillcrest Hospital trauma center.
WFHD shared the following message to residents:
“While enjoying the many scenic views and landscapes our region provides, the public is urged to use great caution when hiking or exploring near cliffs or ravines and to avoid all restricted areas.”
