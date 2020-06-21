‘More Than a Vote’: LeBron James and business partner reportedly create political organization to combat voter suppression

View this post on Instagram

Really proud to welcome @hawk @jeffokudah @af85 @caronbutler @mariataylor @arike_ogunbowale @aja22wilson @jheylove22 @sloanestephens and @jozyaltidore to the cause. 💪🏾 Thank you for giving this your passion, leadership, and massive show of support. We’re just getting started!! 🚀 As mama always told me, “Don’t talk about it, be about it.” ✊🏾👑 #BlackLivesMatter #MoreThanAVote #VoterSuppression