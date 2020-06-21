21 new confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Department of Public Health said Sunday there are 21 new confirmed coronavirus cases reported in the city, which brings the total cumulative to 1,936 citywide.
The new confirmed cases include males and females whose ages range from under 1 year old to their 60s. CDPH is working to identify their close contacts who would require testing or monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms. A case reported previously by CDPH has been transferred to the Cuyahoga County Board of Health, as the person was confirmed not to be from Cleveland.
You can view the state’s update on COVID-19 numbers from Sunday below.
The City of Cleveland COVID-19 Dashboard displays the most recent preliminary data from the Ohio Department of Health about COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths and recoveries in Cleveland by selected demographics. View the dashboard here. For individuals’ privacy, CDPH will not be releasing any additional demographic info related to COVID-19 cases aside from age range and gender.
