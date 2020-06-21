546 new COVID-19 infections and 3 more deaths reported in Ohio over last 24 hours, bringing total cases to 44,808 & fatalities to 2,700

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Sunday, the Department of Health said 2,700 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 44,808 cases reported statewide.
In the last 24 hours, 546 new cases and 3 more deaths were reported.
The Ohio National Guard is being sent to the Cincinnati and Dayton areas, where cases are rising, to test southwest Ohioans, according to Gov. Mike DeWine.
Also, pop-up testing sites opened in Dayton, Elyria, Portsmouth, and Xenia this week for the public.
Franklin County is the region with the most confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ohio, with 7,794 total.
Refer to the state’s COVID-19 infection breakdown below:
Out of the 7,242 total hospitalizations reported on Sunday, at least 1,844 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
