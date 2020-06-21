2 teens critically injured in crash after car fleeing trooper at 90 MPH runs red light in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Charges are pending against the driver who lead a pursuit with a trooper, critically injured two boys after crashing into their car, and was tased while trying to run away from the scene, according to the Highway Patrol.
Sgt. Nathan Dennis said a Cleveland trooper saw a black 2020 Jeep Cherokee weaving outside its marked lanes traveling westbound on I-90 West near West 44th Street at 11:59 p.m. on Saturday.
The trooper reportedly tried to pull the driver, later identified as Willis, over near the Lorain Road exit.
But rather than pulling over, Willis lead a pursuit, according to Sgt. Dennis.
Moments after, the Willis got off at the West 98th Street exit and continued down the ramp at 90 MPH, according to the report.
Sgt. Dennis said the trooper immediately stopped pursuing due to safety concerns, but Willis continued on.
Willis then failed to stop for a red light at the intersection and struck a white 2018 EcoSport with two boys heading southbound on West 98th Street, according to Sgt. Dennis.
According to the report, both cars went off the southwest corner of the intersection.
Sgt. Dennis said the Ford struck a chain-link fence and ejected both the driver and passenger before stopping further west and catching on fire.
Willis tried to run away, but the trooper was able to taser him and take him into custody, according to Sgt. Dennis.
Both boys in the Ford were taken to MetroHealth Medical Center with critical injuries, according to Sgt. Dennis.
Sgt. Dennis said Willis was also brought to the hospital.
Charges are pending in this ongoing investigation, Sgt. Dennis said.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Cleveland Division of Police, Cleveland Fire and EMS, as well as Kufner Towing.
