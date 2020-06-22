Car snaps utility pole and brings down power lines on Cleveland’s West Side, near Denison Avenue

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police and utility crews converged on Cleveland’s near-West Side Monday evening, after a car snapped a utility pole and brought down power lines.
The accident occurred in the 3800 block of West 23rd Street off Denison Avenue, and the road is closed as Cleveland Public Power workers repair the electrical wires.
There are no reports of injuries, and residents are asked to avoid the area.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
