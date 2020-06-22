Cleveland police: Man tried to run over group of African-American juveniles while using racial slurs

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police say a man in his 50s tried to run over several African-American juveniles with his car while using racial slurs.
The apparent hate incident occurred Sunday night on Riverside Avenue near Pearl Road.
According to investigators, the man tried to hit the group with his 2001 Pontiac.
The suspect has been identified, Cleveland police say.
Charges for the suspect, who has not yet been named publicly, include felonious assault and obstructing official business
This story will be updated as more details are provided.
