Cleveland street remains closed due to ‘Black Lives Matter’ mural painted across roadway

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Division of Police said a stretch of East 93rd Street will remain closed on Monday due to the large “Black Lives Matter” mural painted across the roadway.
Dozens of artists gathered on Saturday to paint the mural on East 93rd Street near Bessemer Avenue.
The street mural was made possible through a partnership between Graffiti Heart and R.A.K.E. (Random Acts of Kindness Everywhere).
Ricky Smith, founder of R.A.K.E. told 19 News reporter Sia Nyorkor that the painting is a form of activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
“The whole thing behind Black Lives Matter, at the end of the day is just having our voices heard,” Smith said. “And I think right now is a great time, I don’t know if it’s because of the virus, I don’t know if it’s because there’s no sports, but it seems like we have the ear of the country and the world and it’s like,‘You know what,? Let’s bring it home.”'
Smith said there are plans to create two additional murals in Cleveland, but the specific locations have not been announced.
A spokeswoman for the city of Cleveland’s police department said closures on East 93rd Street may be put into place periodically for the remainder of the week.
