19 First Alert Weather: Storms wind down by 8 PM, more storms develop on Tuesday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Tornado Warning was issued by the National Weather Services for portions of eastern Ohio on Monday afternoon, but has since expired.
Any showers and storms that develop early in the evening will wind down by 8:00 PM.
We’re expecting dry conditions overnight, but it will be quite humid.
Temperatures will be in the 70s most of the night.
Tomorrow will be pretty similar to today, but it will be warmer and even more humid.
Highs will climb into the low 80s.
Scattered showers and storms are in the forecast again tomorrow.
