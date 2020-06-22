729 new COVID-19 cases reported in last 24 hours brings total to 45,537; 4 additional deaths reported in Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Monday, the Department of Health said 2,704 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 45,537 cases reported statewide.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is not holding a briefing on Monday.
Franklin County is the region with the most confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ohio, with 7,915 total.
An additional 3,283 cases and 237 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 7,292 hospitalizations reported on Monday, at least 1,852 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
