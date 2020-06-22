Looking for something fun to do indoors on a rainy day?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -
Indoor activities fun for kids stuck at home. These activities will provide hours of fun while keeping the brains engaged.
· Rock Painting
Rock Painting is a popular trend. You can decorate them as animals or write messages on them to leave for others to find. Visit our Make Friends with Rocks page for more ideas.
· Board Games
Spend some quality time with the kids playing board games. Teach the kids they can have fun without electronics. Create fun memories as a family playing games, laughing and having a good time.
· Puzzles
Puzzles come in all sizes and age levels so you can surely find one that suits the interest of your child. There are many benefits of puzzles in early childhood development including cognitive skills, fine motor skills, problem solving, hand-eye coordination and self-esteem.
· Math Puzzles, Online Games and Coloring
National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences has some online Brainteasers including quizzes, matching games, numbers & initials puzzles and more. Here are the Games available along with some coloring activities .
· Indoor Scavenger Hunt
You can create your own list of things to find based off what you have around the house. Here is a list to get you started.
· Find something that is red
· Find 3 things that have wheels
· Find a green crayon
· Find a sticker
· Find a rubber band
· Find something round
· Find something that is soft
· Find a band-aid
· Find a Key
· Find 2 socks that match
· Find a pair of glasses
· Find a picture of the family
· Lego Building Challenge
Legos are fun toys which allow your child to use their creative side. The while family can create their own masterpiece and you can have a contest. Post them on social media and have your friends and family vote.
· Movie Night
Want a relaxing night in spending quality time with the kids…pick out your favorite children’s movie to enjoy. Grab some popcorn and snacks, a comfy blanket and snuggle up.
Make Them Play! - sponsored by Tim Misny
