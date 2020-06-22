$3M in grants given to small businesses in Northeast Ohio, including minority-owned businesses

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Over 900 small businesses in Northeast Ohio were awarded grants to the tune of $3 million to help cover losses and costs from Covid-19.
The grants were given by The Cuyahoga County Small Business Stabilization Fund. Out of the 951 businesses that were awarded grants, over half were minority-owned businesses.
19 News spoke with black business owner, Sharia Livingston, who owns Living Rich. She says that the grant money was a lifeline. “It’s to keep up with payroll and employees, as well as still trying to produce inventory, while we’re still getting things back up to speed.”
The Cuyahoga County Small Business Stabilization Fund gave away two rounds of grants in April and May.
