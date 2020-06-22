Mayor Frank Jackson holding ‘Tele Town Hall’ on racial inequality; city also says airlines bringing flights back to Cleveland Hopkins International Airport

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson plans to hold a “Tele Town Hall” Thursday on racial inequality, where city leaders and residents can weigh in on how to achieve social reform initiatives.
The phone conference will be held at 5:45 p.m., and you can register here.
Airlines reinstating service at Cleveland Hopkins
JetBlue has now re-loaded their pre-coronavirus flight schedule at Cleveland Hopkins, with four non-stops to Boston and one to Ft. Lauderdale starting sometime around Aug. 1.
Allegiant returned to their full schedule this month, and Spirit will return to their full schedule on or around July 1.
Coronavirus
Twenty-seven more cases of coronavirus and zero new fatalities were reported in Cleveland on Monday, bringing the city’s total infections to 1,962 and deaths to 75.
As of today, there are 42,254 confirmed cases and 2,467 fatalities in Ohio as cases continue to spike.
