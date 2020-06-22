Mayor Frank Jackson holding ‘Tele Town Hall’ on racial inequality; city also says airlines bringing flights back to Cleveland Hopkins International Airport

FILE - In this June 2, 2020, file photo, Cleveland police officers and protesters take a knee together during a rally for black lives, in Cleveland. George Floyd, a black man, died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25 and his death sparked protests. Black officers find themselves torn between two worlds when it comes to the protests against police brutality happening around the U.S. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) (Source: Tony Dejak)