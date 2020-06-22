Northeast Ohio Weather: Thunderstorms in the area today

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Unsettled day ahead with an area of low pressure tracking from southern Ohio this morning and through northeast Ohio this afternoon. This low will trigger widespread thunderstorms today. Heavy rain and possible flooding with these storms since they will be moving at less than 30 mph. The latest data is suggesting the bulk of the action today will be the first half of the day. The storms will become less widespread later this afternoon. It remains humid today. Temperatures will be held down due to the rain and cloud cover. Most areas stay below 80 degrees. A humid night ahead with isolated thunderstorms around this evening.