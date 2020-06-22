Northeast Ohio youth sports program ready to go after state lifts ban on contact practice

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Contact sports like football, basketball, and lacrosse can start practicing again, meaning all athletes can get back on the field or court or diamond.
GriffinSports, a faith-based sports group, shut down its March Madness tournament more than three months ago.
Now, the group said they're back.
"We are blessed that we are able to be in this situation to where we are able to practice again. We will have to follow all the protocol the Governor has put forth," said Founder Clarence Griffin. "Our plan is to do strictly conditioning for the next two weeks, and then in about three weeks, we're going to start with our competitive tournaments once again through July and August with the basketball."
The protocols for basketball and all contact sports will include wearing masks, symptom checks for everyone involved, and social distancing for practices, but not scrimmages.
"It'll give the kids and the parents and the community an opportunity to get back to normal, knowing that we are not completely out of the danger yet."
Not every program has made an announcement for restarting, and the Cleveland Metropolitan School District has announced it will wait until July to decide when, or if, to restart football.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.