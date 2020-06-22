Ohio school officials join together to offer insight on schools reopening; budget plans after nearly $800 million slashed in public school funds

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - CEO’s and superintendent’s around Ohio will join together on Monday and discuss the future of the 2020-2021 school year amid coronavirus concerns.
Schools were forced all schools to turn to an online learning environment after the coronavirus pandemic made in-person learning difficult.
On Monday, the Ohio 8, which is a group of superintendents and teacher union presidents from Ohio urban school districts, will join together to discuss what they can do to plan for the next school year.
In May, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced that the need to slash funding by $775 million, including approximately $300 million to public education for kindergarten through 12th grade.
The Ohio 8 stated that they plan on discussing what schools will expect next year, including personal protective equipment for students and teachers, funding, proper remote equipment for students, and the upcoming curriculum.
The discussion will include:
- Eric Gordon, CEO, Cleveland Metropolitan School District, Ohio 8 Co-Chair
- Julie Sellers, President, Cincinnati Federation of Teachers, Ohio 8 Co-Chair
- Dr. Elizabeth J. Lolli, Superintendent, Dayton Public School
- Kevin Dalton, President, Toledo Federation of Teacher
- David James, Superintendent, Akron Public Schools
The group is set to begin its discussion at 11:30 a.m. on Monday.
