OSP investigating fatal Canton motorcycle crash

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A motorcyclist was thrown off of his motorcycle in a fatal Canton Township crash on Sunday night.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol said that a South Carolina man was killed in a crash on State Route 43 Sunday night after running into a minivan.
Officials said 50-year-old William Skelton, of Clover, South Carolina, was driving a motorcycle traveling northbound on SR 43 when he drove left of center and struck a minivan.
Skelton was thrown off his motorcycle and pronounced dead on the scene of the crash by authorities.
OSP said the crash is being investigated.
