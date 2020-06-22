Shaker Heights officials holding food distribution Monday

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Shaker Heights officials plan on holding a food distribution on Monday.
The food distribution is set to take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Shaker Heights Community Church.
Officials ask that anyone who attends must bring a mask, ID and a recent utility bill.
The food distribution is only for those who are apart of the Shaker Heights community or anyone who lives in Cleveland Heights and South Euclid.
For those who live in the City of Cleveland and are not able to attend this food distribution, here is a full list of all the events going on in the area.
