4 shootings and 2 stabbings reported in Cleveland overnight

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police confirmed there were four shootings, and two stabbings between Sunday night into early Monday morning.
Here are the descriptions of the shootings and stabbings according to Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia:
10 p.m. Sunday shooting
A 13-year-old boy was shot with numerous pellet gun wounds to the back, neck, and shoulder. EMS took the boy to Rainbow Baby and Children’s Hospital. The incident happened at the 9900 block of Pierpoint Avenue.
1 a.m. shooting
A male suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was transported by a private car to University Hospitals. The age of the victim was not released. The incident happened at the 4870 block of Scovill Avenue.
1:30 a.m. shooting
A 24-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen, upper thigh, and knee. EMS transported the victim to MetroHealth Hospital. The incident happened at the 4900 block of Quincy Avenue.
2 a.m. shooting
A 35-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the upper thigh. He arrived at the Cleveland Clinic. The incident occurred at East 79th Street and Chester Avenue.
2 a.m. stabbing
A 32-year-old man suffered a stab wound to his neck. He took himself to MetroHealth. The incident possibly happened on Lee Road.
3:30 a.m. stabbing
A 24-year-old man suffered multiple stab wounds to the back. He arrived at MetroHealth on his own. The incident occurred at West 125th Street and Lorain Avenue.
