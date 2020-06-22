Solon Police ping stolen AT&T phones leading to capture of armed robbery suspect

SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - A cellphone clerk is shaken up and a suspected armed robber is behind bars following a stickup at the AT&T store in Solon on Monday afternoon.
The gunman entered the Aurora Road store at about 2:30 p.m., zip-tied the clerk’s hands behind her back, stole several wireless devices and drove off.
The employee, with her hands still tied behind her back, ran to a neighboring store in the Solon Square Shopping Center and pleaded for help.
Solon police were able to ping the stolen merchandise and obtained a GPS location of the suspect.
Officers caught up with the man on I-480, near Transportation Boulevard, and arrested him.
Police found a gun and the stolen items in the suspect’s car.
The 26-year-old was arrested and police are investigating the incident.
The suspect has not yet been identified.
