Solon Police ping stolen AT&T phones leading to capture of armed robbery suspect

Solon Police ping stolen AT&T phones leading to capture of armed robbery suspect
Solon Police (Source: WOIO)
By John Deike | June 22, 2020 at 5:05 PM EDT - Updated June 22 at 5:07 PM

SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - A cellphone clerk is shaken up and a suspected armed robber is behind bars following a stickup at the AT&T store in Solon on Monday afternoon.

The gunman entered the Aurora Road store at about 2:30 p.m., zip-tied the clerk’s hands behind her back, stole several wireless devices and drove off.

The employee, with her hands still tied behind her back, ran to a neighboring store in the Solon Square Shopping Center and pleaded for help.

Solon police were able to ping the stolen merchandise and obtained a GPS location of the suspect.

Officers caught up with the man on I-480, near Transportation Boulevard, and arrested him.

Police found a gun and the stolen items in the suspect’s car.

The 26-year-old was arrested and police are investigating the incident.

The suspect has not yet been identified.

Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.