Reward money offered for 2 suspects in Akron for the murder of high school graduate Na’Kia Crawford

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is searching for wanted fugitive Adarus Black, 17, and Jaion Bivins, 18.
Authorities say Black is wanted for the shooting death of 18-year-old Na’Kia Crawford. Bivins is wanted in connection to the homicide and charged with tampering with evidence and obstruction.
Black is 5′6″ and weighs 160 pounds. Bivins is 5′10″ and weighs 165 pounds.
Reward money for information directly leading to the arrest of Adarus Black is offered for up to $5,000. Reward money for information directly leading to the arrest of Jaion Bivins is offered for up to $2,500.
Anyone with information concerning any wanted fugitive can contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833), or you can send a web tip at the following webpage here. Reward money is available and tipsters may remain anonymous.
