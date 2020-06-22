US Marshals search for gunman who killed bystander during domestic violence incident, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - U.S. Marshals are searching Northeast Ohio for Sean Hoskin, 38, an armed-and-dangerous suspect accused of aggravated murder and domestic violence.
On May 24, according to marshals, Hoskin broke into his ex-girlfriend’s home on East 162nd Street and started strangling and assaulting her.
Vernon Norman, 37, tried to break up the fight and was fatally shot by Hoskin, authorities report.
He ran away from the murder scene before police arrived and hasn’t been seen since.
Hoskin is 5-feet-9-inches tall, weighs 170 pounds, and his last known address was located along the 16000 block of Talford Avenue in Cleveland.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED.
Tipsters can remain anonymous and reward money is available.
