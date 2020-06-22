8-year-old girl critically injured during East Cleveland shooting; 17-year-old suspect identified

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The investigation surrounding a shooting that left a young girl seriously injured is continuing in East Cleveland.
Officers responded to Forest Hills Boulevard near Euclid Avenue for reports of the shooting on Sunday at approximately 8:30 p.m., according to East Cleveland police.
An 8-year-old girl was found at the scene suffering from a gunshot wound to her head. She was rushed to University Hospitals in critical condition and underwent surgery before being placed in the intensive care unit.
Investigators say a 17-year-old boy has been identified by police as the suspect responsible for the shooting.
Witnesses told 19 News on Sunday that the girl was playing in a grassy area when she was shot, but police say the circumstances leading up to the shooting are still under investigation.
“It’s not safe at all for our children and there needs to be a big change. I mean stop the violence, stop the shooting, stop the killing,” East Cleveland Councilwoman Juanita Gowdy said about the incident.
Police are asking for anybody who may have been in the area at the time of the shooting to contact detectives at 216-681-2162.
A $2,500 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of conviction of the suspect.
