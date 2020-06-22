Yours Truly Restaurant’s Valley View location closed for 2 weeks after positive COVID-19 test

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The Yours Truly Restaurant on Rockside Road will be closed for the next two weeks, after ownership announced that a team member at that location tested positive for COVID-19.
“As is our tradition, we are acting immediately in following all CDC best practices guidelines,” it announced on Facebook.
During the closure the Valley View dining room and kitchen will be professionally cleaned and sanitized, using a food-approved antiviral cleanser.
They are also recommending all team members self-quarantine for 14 days, during which time that will be unable to serve anyone, even for carry-out.
“In all Yours Truly locations, we continue to follow stringent sanitation and cleaning practices to protect the safety of our guests and our teams,” the statement said.
