Cedar Point to hold ‘spectacular’ drive-up Fourth of July fireworks display

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cedar Point will still hold one of the park’s iconic annual events, but the Independence Day fireworks will look a feel a little different in 2020.
The amusement park’s “Light Up The Point” fireworks display will take place on July 4 at 10 p.m.
Guests can donate $20 per car, which will benefit Second Harvest Food Bank of North Central Ohio, OH Go and the Sandusky State Theatre, and park in the main lot for the “best” seats during the display.
The parking lot will open at 8 p.m.
Tickets are required to be purchased in advance online. There will be no sales at the Cedar Point toll booths.
Cedar Point’s phased reopening of the amusement park begins July 9 for season passholders.
