Cleveland man indicted for 1987 murder in Cuyahoga Falls

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland man arrested in May for the murder of a woman in 1987 was indicted by the Summit County Grand Jury.
James Zastawnik, 67, was indicted on the charges of aggravated murder and murder for the killing of Barbara Blatnik, 17, of Garfield Heights.
Her nude body was found on Dec. 20, 1987 in a wooded area on O’Neil Road near Blossom Music Center. Police said her injuries are consistent with being strangled.
According to police, Blatnik was last seen alive the night before, when she was dropped off by a friend at the corner of Warner Road and Grand Division in Garfield Heights.
“It is great to see justice done for Barbara Blatnik. The detectives who worked on this over the years never gave up on finding the killer especially Detective Tlumac. This is also a great example of cooperation between law enforcement, the Porchlight Project, and BCI coming together to creatively look for a solution to resolving a brutal murder,” said Cuyahoga Falls Police Chief Jack Davis.
Police said Zastawnik was linked to the crime through new evidence that was provided through advancement in DNA technology.
Zastawnik is being held on a $1 million bond.
