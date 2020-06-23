Cleveland State University to resume in-person classes in fall; implementing new health initiative

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland State University announced plans to resume in-person classes at the start of the 2020 fall semester.
CSU said that the plan is to follow their “health campus” initiative.
The new plan includes requiring the campus and the community to follow safety protocols.
The university plans to have facility and staff to wear the appropriate face coverings at all times, maintaining social distancing rules, frequent hand washing, testing for symptomatic students and employees, contact tracing, and limiting the number of students in the classrooms and resident halls.
“To be successful, we must take care and do this together,” President Sands said. “All of us have a responsibility to adjust to these necessary changes and commit to embracing a culture that keeps our Viking community safe.”
The university’s fall semester will begin on August 24 and will continue through December 4 as scheduled.
CSU will also resume fall athletics on July 15.
