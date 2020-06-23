COVID-19 relief event taking place in Cleveland on Saturday; PPE and other supplies to be handed out

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Those looking for personal protective equipment and personal care products during the pandemic can make their way to Cleveland on Saturday to pick up some free essential items.
On Saturday at noon in the Eastside Market parking lot, participants can drive up and recieve PPE supplies and personal care products.
The COVID-19 relief event will allow people to gather some essential supplies that they may not have been able to pick up from a store during the pandemic.
Organizers said that there is a one kit limit per household and a minimum of two kits per vehicle.
Those participating must stay in their vehicles, and the supplies will then be placed in the participant’s trunk.
The supplies are limited, but the event will continue regardless of the weather.
One of the event’s organizers, Tammy Kennedy, plans to sit down with 19 News to answer some questions about the event and what to expect.
