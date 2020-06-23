Cuyahoga County Council votes on settlement in Aniya Day-Garrett case; hazard pay and racism as health crisis also on agenda

By Chris Anderson | June 23, 2020 at 1:57 PM EDT - Updated June 23 at 2:15 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Council is set to discuss several significant matters during Tuesday’s meeting at 2 p.m.

Among the items on the county’s council agenda; a vote on a $3 million settlement reached in the Aniya Day-Garrett case.

The attorney for Mickhal Garrett, Aniya’s father, told 19 News that the multi-million dollar settlement will be voted on for final approval during the hearing.

The lawsuit alleged that the Cuyahoga County Division of Children and Family Services and two local day care centers failed to protect Aniya before her death.

She was 4 years old when she died in March 2018 from physical abuse, malnourishment, and neglect.

Council members are also expected to discuss a resolution that would declare racism as a public health crisis and hazard pay for sheriff’s department employees.

