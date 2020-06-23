Man dead and woman critical after rollover-ejection crash in Portage County

“Again, this is a tragedy which did not have to happen and unfortunately, loved ones are left behind to suffer,” stated Lt. Jeffrey Greene, OSHP Ravenna Post Commander, in a prepared statement. “For the second time in 4 days, a Portage County crash has claimed the life of a motorist due to their failure to comply with Ohio’s safety belt law. Of the four fatal crashes in Portage County this year, three have involved no safety belts and three involved excessive speed. Now, we have a passenger fighting for her life in the hospital from today’s crash. Family members do not deserve to suffer this type of senseless pain. Had these motorists chosen to properly apply their safety belts, the outcomes may have been much different.”