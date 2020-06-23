Man dead and woman critical after rollover-ejection crash in Portage County

CHARLESTOWN TWP., Ohio (WOIO) - A driver is dead and his passenger is fighting for her life at Akron City Hospital after a high-speed crash that unfolded on SR-5 in Portage County on Tuesday morning.
The driver, who was behind the wheel of a 2003 Chevrolet Monte Carlo, lost control after attempting to pass several cars in the westbound lane, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
The car veered off the north side of the road, near Rock Springs Road, slammed into a ditch and rolled over.
They were both ejected, and the driver died on scene.
The woman suffered life-threatening injuries and was flown to Akron City Hospital, after being rushed to UH-Portage Medical Center.
Neither the driver or passenger was wearing a seat belt, and troopers say speeding contributed to the accident.
Authorities are still investigating whether drugs or alcohol played a role.
“Again, this is a tragedy which did not have to happen and unfortunately, loved ones are left behind to suffer,” stated Lt. Jeffrey Greene, OSHP Ravenna Post Commander, in a prepared statement. “For the second time in 4 days, a Portage County crash has claimed the life of a motorist due to their failure to comply with Ohio’s safety belt law. Of the four fatal crashes in Portage County this year, three have involved no safety belts and three involved excessive speed. Now, we have a passenger fighting for her life in the hospital from today’s crash. Family members do not deserve to suffer this type of senseless pain. Had these motorists chosen to properly apply their safety belts, the outcomes may have been much different.”
Authorities have not yet identified the people involved in the crash.
