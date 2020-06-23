Drummond staying with Cavs

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Andre Drummond will pick up his $28.75 million player option and stay in Cleveland for at least one more season.
“Yeah, it’s going to be hard to give up, so you can count on me being in Cleveland still,” Drummond said on the “LeBatard & Friends---StuPODity” podcast.
“I definitely will be in Cleveland.”
The center was acquired from Detroit at the trade deadline, appearing in just 8 games for Cleveland before the COVID-19 shutdown.
He averaged 17.5 points, 11.1 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game as a Cavalier.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.