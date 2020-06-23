Family craft time! How to make a Paper Pinwheel

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - By Zachariah Durr
This colorful Paper Pinwheel is simple to make, but looks impressive! This is one toy that brings colorful fun wherever you take it.
Craft Time! This Paper Pinwheel is a colorful toy to bring outside (or play with inside), spinning with whatever dazzling designs you want to provide! There is a sharp pin involved in the crafting, so be sure to let a grown-up help with that step.
You’ll need: Two pieces of colored paper (cut into 5 inch by 5 inch pieces), scissors, glue, a pushpin, and a popsicle stick or small wooden dowel, and whatever you’d like to use for decorating your paper.
Check out our how-to video above, and have fun on a windy day!
