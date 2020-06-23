590 new COVID-19 cases, 31 deaths reported over last 24 hours in Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Tuesday, the Department of Health said 2,735 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 46,127 cases reported statewide.
Gov. Mike DeWine held a briefing on Tuesday from Columbus to provide an update to the state’s COVID-19 data.
Within the week, the governor is expected to reveal a strategy to reopen Ohio’s schools for the upcoming fall semester with added COVID-19 precautions.
An additional 3,360 cases and 238 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 7,379 hospitalizations reported on Tuesday, at least 1,876 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
