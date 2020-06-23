Grand jury indicts Westlake serial hit and run driver

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland woman who is accused of striking four people and two dogs in three separate hit-and-run incidents was indicted by the Cuyahoga County Grand Jury.
Shayla Harris, 24, was indicted on four counts of attempted murder, eight counts of felonious assault and two counts of injuring animals.
Westlake police said on April 4 at about 9:45 p.m., a 22-year-old woman told police she was getting her mail on Caroline Circle when a car jumped the curb, struck her and knocked her out. Officers responded, and she was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Then, on the evening of April 7, police received a 911 call stating that two people and a dog were struck by a driver on the sidewalk along Cahoon Road, near White Oaks restaurant. Both victims, ages 21 and 25, suffered serious injuries, but they were able to give police a description of the car—a black sedan that fled south on Cahoon, according to police.
Officers said they canvassed the area and stopped a car with front-end damage on Dover Center Road that matched the victims’ description. The driver, a 24-year-old Cleveland resident, told police she hit a deer on April 6, which caused the damage.
The woman was arrested and police said she admitted striking a 56-year-old man and his dog in Bay Village on April 1. The man suffered serious, but non-life threatening, injuries.
Police added the two dogs involved appear to be OK.
Harris will be arraigned on July 22.
