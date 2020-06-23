Man convicted for raping woman, terrorizing East Side Cleveland neighborhood being sentenced Tuesday

Dominic Booker was arrested on Wednesday (Source: Cuyahoga County)
By Alan Rodges | June 23, 2020 at 9:01 AM EDT - Updated June 23 at 9:01 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man convicted of kidnapping, burglary, and rape is going to find out how long he will spend behind bars on Tuesday.

Dominic Booker, 27, agreed to take a plea deal in May.

He pleaded guilty to several charges, including rape and kidnapping.

Clevleand police said DNA evidence links Booker to several crimes committed in Cleveland’s Lee-Miles neighborhood.

On Sept. 14, 2019, in the 4300 block of E. 142 Street, Booker was accused of breaking into the home around 2:30 a.m. through a first-floor window and sexually assaulting the victim.

On Sept. 8 and Nov. 28, 2019, Booker and an “unknown, armed accomplice” forcefully entered a home in the 6100 block of Morton Avenue and committed a theft offense.

Booker is expected to be sentenced on Tuesday around 9:30 a.m.

