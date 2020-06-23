Northeast Ohio Weather: Another round of thunderstorms today

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A cold front is forecast to pass through Ohio this afternoon and early evening. There is your trigger for more storms. It will be humid and breezy today with afternoon temperatures in the middle 70s to lower 80s across our area. The best risk of storms will be this morning through early afternoon. Heavy rain and gusty winds will be the main threats with the thunderstorms. The team will be watching this for you. Much cooler air builds in tonight and the humidity level drops. A mostly cloudy sky this evening then we go partly cloudy overnight. Many temperatures dip below 60 degrees by early tomorrow morning.