Northeast Ohio Weather: Scattered storms before 7:00 PM, sunshine returns tomorrow

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A cold front will move across the Buckeye State this afternoon and early this evening.
This feature will do two things for us.
1.) It will bring us scattered showers and storms before 7:00 PM.
2.) It will usher in much cooler, drier, and cleaner air for the middle of the work week.
Until the front passes through, expect it to feel very warm and very steamy.
Heavy rain and gusty winds will be the main threats with today’s thunderstorms.
The team will be watching this very closely for you.
Storms will come to an end before sunset.
(The sun sets at 9:05 PM today, by the way.)
Cooler, drier air will follow suit.
Temperatures will be in the 50s by tomorrow morning.
Heat and humidity will return for the tail end of the work week and into the weekend.
