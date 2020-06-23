Ohio troopers seize nearly 600 pounds of marijuana products during traffic stop

MADISON COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol arrested a California man for allegedly being in possession of nearly 600 pounds of marijuana and THC infused products.
According to troopers, 28-year-old Frank Tatick had 592 pounds of marijuana and THC infused products that are worth approximately $2.5 million.
OSP said that the stop happened in Madison County, on June 15.
According to a release, the troopers stopped a Chevy Tahoe because of a traffic violation on I-70.
After a patrol dog sniffed the vehicle, it alerted troopers that there may be illegal drugs in the vehicle. That is when troopers found the marijuana and THC infused products.
Tatick was then arrested and sent to the Tri-County Jail. He’s been charged with a second-degree felony.
If convicted, he could face up to eight years in prison and up to a $15,000 fine.
