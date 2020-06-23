Several arrests made during weekend Willoughby protest

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WOIO) - Willoughby police arrested several people during a protest on Sunday.
Police said that four people were arrested during a mostly peaceful protest on Sunday afternoon.
According to officials, the protest started peacefully, but there was an argument between protesters and a man who was armed with a gun.
Officers quickly arrested the armed man, and he was taken into custody.
Police also arrested two juveniles who were seen drawing on the side of a private business with sidewalk chalk.
Officers said that both juvenile males were taken into custody and then released to their parents.
While officers were dealing with the accused vandals, the crowd started to walk in the roadway, disrupting traffic.
When officers asked them to move, almost all of them did, but one female, who decided to ignore the officers’ request.
That woman was arrested and taken into custody as well.
While there were several arrests during the protests, police said that they did engage in productive conversations to protect the rights of everyone involved.
The Willoughby Police Department said that they believe active dialogue is vital to ensure everyone’s rights and safety are protected.
