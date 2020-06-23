Teen allegedly involved in murder of Na’Kia Crawford surrenders to Akron police

Jaion Bivins, 18 allegedly involved in homicide of Na'Kia Crawford (Source: Akron Police Department)
By Alan Rodges | June 23, 2020 at 10:35 AM EDT - Updated June 23 at 10:47 AM

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A teen who was allegedly involved in the homicide of Na’Kia Crawford turned himself into Akron police on Tuesday morning.

18-year-old Jaion Bivins surrendered to detectives just after midnight. His attorney accompanied him.

Bivins was charged with obstructing justice and tampering with evidence.

Bivins was expected to surrender to the police.

Detectives recovered a 2015 Chevy Camaro in Cleveland that the suspects allegedly used in the fatal drive-by shooting.

The alleged shooter, 17-year-old Adarus Black, remains at large.

Black, was the shooter who murdered Crawford, police say.

Crawford, 18, was driving with her grandmother on Sunday when she was fatally shot near the intersection of North Howard Street and East North Street.

Her grandmother was not injured in the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Akron police.

