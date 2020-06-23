Teen boy suspected of shooting 8-year-old girl in East Cleveland arrested by US Marshals

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Federal agents apprehended the teen suspect wanted in connection to the shooting of an 8-year-old girl in East Cleveland.
The 17-year-old boy was arrested without incident in Warrensville Heights on Tuesday just before 9 a.m., according to East Cleveland police.
Investigators accuse the teenager, who has not yet been identified, of shooting the young girl in the head on Sunday evening on Forest Hills Boulevard.
Police say the 8-year-old girl was rushed to University Hospitals in critical condition and underwent surgery before being placed in the intensive care unit.
Witnesses told 19 News on Sunday that the girl was playing in a grassy area when she was shot, but police say the circumstances leading up to the shooting are still under investigation.
“It’s not safe at all for our children and there needs to be a big change. I mean stop the violence, stop the shooting, stop the killing,” East Cleveland Councilwoman Juanita Gowdy said about the incident.
Charges for the 17-year-old have not released yet.
