Video shows interactions between Ohio police and double-amputee protester before officers used pepper spray (graphic)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - Columbus police released body camera video showing the interactions between officers and a double-amputee protester during Sunday’s demonstrations in Ohio’s capital city.
Investigators are hoping the public can help identify the man who was seen throwing bottles and signs at Columbus police officers.
The release of the department’s video comes after some took to social media to claim that the police actually stole the man’s prosthetic legs after using pepper spray on the crowd.
Columbus police have since disputed the allegations.
“The vast majority of people who are demonstrating are peaceful and have every right to protest, but there are others who are clearly there for violence,” Gov. Mike DeWine stated on Tuesday. “That violence will not be tolerated.”
