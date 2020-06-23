Wickliffe drive-by shooting caught on camera; police searching for gunman

INFORMATION NEEDED IN CONNECTION WITH SHOOTING: On Friday, June 19, 2020 at about 10:45 am, an unknown suspect or suspect(s) fired several gunshots at a male as he exited a Wickliffe hotel and walked across the parking lot toward his car. The victim ducked behind a car and then ran. He was not struck by any of the rounds. Officers recovered several .40 caliber and 5.56 shell casings at the scene. The Wickliffe Police Department is seeking information related to the suspect(s), and/or the gold Pontiac Bonneville seen in the video. The car has a dent on the driver's side rear door, and had a temporary license plate attached. Contact detectives at 440-943-1234, or message us with any information.