Wickliffe drive-by shooting caught on camera; police searching for gunman

WICKLIFFE, Ohio (WOIO) - Wickliffe police are looking for a drive-by shooter who was seen on camera unloading a weapon on a victim in a hotel parking lot.
A man who was walking in a hotel parking lot was surprised by a round of gunfire after an unknown driver fired shots at the victim.
The victim ducked behind a car and then ran.
Luckily, hew was not hit by any of the gunfire.
The video can be seen below:
The shooting happened on June 19 just after 10:30 a.m.
Officers said they recovered several shell casings at the scene on the crime.
The driver was seen fleeing the area in a gold Pontiac Bonneville.
According to police, the vehicle had a dent on the driver’s side rear door and had temporary license plates attached.
If anyone has any information, contact Wickliffe detectives at 440-943-1234.
