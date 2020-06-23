Wickliffe drive-by shooting caught on camera; police searching for gunman

June 23, 2020

WICKLIFFE, Ohio (WOIO) - Wickliffe police are looking for a drive-by shooter who was seen on camera unloading a weapon on a victim in a hotel parking lot.

A man who was walking in a hotel parking lot was surprised by a round of gunfire after an unknown driver fired shots at the victim.

The victim ducked behind a car and then ran.

Luckily, hew was not hit by any of the gunfire.

The shooting happened on June 19 just after 10:30 a.m.

Officers said they recovered several shell casings at the scene on the crime.

The driver was seen fleeing the area in a gold Pontiac Bonneville.

According to police, the vehicle had a dent on the driver’s side rear door and had temporary license plates attached.

If anyone has any information, contact Wickliffe detectives at 440-943-1234.

