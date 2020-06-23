Woman carjacked at gunpoint in Mayfield Heights parking lot

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking for the man who stole a woman’s car at gunpoint Monday afternoon.
According to Mayfield Heights police, the woman was in the Eastgate Plaza parking lot on Som Center Road near the Old Navy Store around 3:30 p.m.
The victim told officers the gunman forced her out of her 2016 blue Hyundai Elentra, license plate HHM2740.
He then drove off in the Hyundai, heading north on Som Center Road, according to police.
Officers added the stolen car has since been spotted in Euclid and Shaker Heights.
Witnesses told police the man tried to carjack four different cars, before taking the Hyundai.
Witnesses described the suspect as a tall Black man over 6′, approximately 180 pounds, with a shorter afro-style haircut, wearing gray shorts, a gray t-shirt with white writing and a dirty white facemask.
He was carrying a small silver or gray semi-automatic handgun, according to witnesses.
If you have any information, please call Mayfield Heights police at 440-442-2323.
