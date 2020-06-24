Cleveland Police looking for man responsible for series of break-ins at Li Wah in AsiaTown

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Take a look at these surveillance photos.
Cleveland Police say this man is wanted for a series of break-ins at Li Wah in Cleveland’s AsiaTown over the last several months.
Steve Hom, property manager of Asia Plaza said, enough is enough.
This is the 4th time Li Wah has been broken into since January and it’s usually the same M.O. He breaks in in the morning between 4:30 and 5:30 a.m., he goes through a window and he’s just looking for things to steal,” said Hom.
Hom tells 19 News they’ve seen the thief on surveillance video busting windows and stealing petty cash.
He's caused thousands of dollars of damage and left a mess.
Now police want you to be on the lookout.
“There aren’t that many people walking around at 5 a.m. carrying a backpack, a hammer and a crow bar so they must be able to spot this person and take it from there,” said Hom.
The suspect is described as 4 foot 10 inches tall. He was as last seen wearing a jacket with a Nike swoosh on the back. Police say it appears to has some sort of paint on it also.
Hom hopes someone recognizes him. In the meantime, they're moving forward and looking forward to getting back to business. But they want this guy off the streets.
“It’s irritating because it’s happened so often and it’s not a random event. Based upon our video, we know it’s the same person, he has the same build, he has the same method of gaining entry and he always strikes at the same time,” said Hom.
If anyone has any possible information or has seen this male please contact the Third District Detective Unit at 216-623 5318 and ask for Detective Connolly.
