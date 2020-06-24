Cleveland Police receive 526 fireworks complaints between June 1-21

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police records show there were 598 complaint calls about fireworks in the city since April, with 526 between June 1 and June 21 alone.
Cleveland Police said that a notice about fireworks regulations was sent out to community members last week to remind them that citations can be issued.
Shooting fireworks is still illegal in Ohio.
The Ohio House voted in favor of a measure that would allow fireworks any day or time.
Now the Ohio Senate has to vote.
