Cleveland Police searching for 12-year-old boy who went missing on June 20

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Deonte “DJ” Bennett, 12, of Cleveland, got into an argument with his grandmother on June 20 and ran away from his East 139th Street home.
Police say he may have recently been spotted at a park in Garfield Heights, and officers think he could turn up near Miles Park School, where he is a student.
He was last seen wearing gray basketball shorts, a black shirt with red, white and blue stripes on the arms, and he was holding a turquoise backpack.
Bennett is 5-feet-3-inches tall, weighs 180 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information is urged to call Cleveland Police at 216-623-5000.
