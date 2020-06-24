Covid-19 concerns loom as MLB looks ahead

"I'm a bit nervous, but I should be nervous because this is like Spring Training #2," Baker says. "I've seen the reports in Houston how Covid's going up, so I'm gonna have to really be careful. I have about 100 different masks, I got some gloves, you know, I got sunglasses. I've read all of the reports on what to do, on how to stay good, so in my heart and in my mind I'm in good shape and I'm ready to go."